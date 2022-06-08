Report: Southampton Pushing Hard For Gavin Bazunu

Southampton are looking for a new goalkeeper after Fraser Forster's departure and are interested in Gavin Bazunu.

The 20-year-old Irishman has impressed on loan at Southampton's rivals Portsmouth and for his country last season.

Bazunu in action for Portsmouth IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Alex Crook The Saints are pushing hard for the goalkeeper who has tonnes of potential.

He played 44 league games in League one last season keeping 16 clean sheets helping Portsmouth to a 10th place finish.

Born in Dublin Bazunu came through the youth academy of Shamrock Rovers before being snapped up by Manchester City in 2019.

Bazunu against Wigan

He is yet to make his competitive debut for Manchester City and is contracted at the club until 2024 hence why a deal with Southampton is complicated.

City don't want to lose him so a permanent deal may be out of the question so therefore a loan deal seeing how he plays in the Premier League may be the best option for all parties involved.

Bazunu was on international duty with Republic of Ireland but due to a minor rib fracture which ruled him out of the Ukraine game he has left the camp Ireland boss Stephen Kenny confirmed.

Read More Manchester City Coverage