Report: Southampton Pushing Hard For Gavin Bazunu
Southampton are looking for a new goalkeeper after Fraser Forster's departure and are interested in Gavin Bazunu.
The 20-year-old Irishman has impressed on loan at Southampton's rivals Portsmouth and for his country last season.
According to Alex Crook The Saints are pushing hard for the goalkeeper who has tonnes of potential.
He played 44 league games in League one last season keeping 16 clean sheets helping Portsmouth to a 10th place finish.
Born in Dublin Bazunu came through the youth academy of Shamrock Rovers before being snapped up by Manchester City in 2019.
Read More
He is yet to make his competitive debut for Manchester City and is contracted at the club until 2024 hence why a deal with Southampton is complicated.
City don't want to lose him so a permanent deal may be out of the question so therefore a loan deal seeing how he plays in the Premier League may be the best option for all parties involved.
Bazunu was on international duty with Republic of Ireland but due to a minor rib fracture which ruled him out of the Ukraine game he has left the camp Ireland boss Stephen Kenny confirmed.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer