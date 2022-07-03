Report: Southampton Reach Full Agreement With Manchester City For Midfielder Romeo Lavia

Southampton have reached a full agreement with Manchester City for midfielder Romeo Lavia. The midfielder will leave City on a permanent deal following ex-teammate Gavin Bazunu to the Saints.

Lavia had been linked with Leeds United as part of the Kalvin Phillips transfer, but will join Southampton instead.

Romeo Lavia in action against Xavi Simons IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have reached a full agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. The fee will be around £10million overall. The two clubs are now in contact to finalize the signing.

Romeo Lavia is highly rated inside Manchester City, but many felt he didn't have the tools right now to rival Rodri or new signing Kalvin Phillips. Lavia wanted first-team football, and will definitely get more of it by moving to Southampton.

Romeo Lavia was linked with Leeds, but Southampton have been the club pushing the most for the midfielder.

City will now have made £24million from two players who have never been first team regulars from sales to Southampton alone in what seems like a new regime in terms of a business model at the club.

Romeo Lavia will almost certainly be marching into the Premier League as a Saint next season.

