Report: Spanish International Defender Pau Torres Has Been Offered To Manchester City

Pau Torres has attracted a lot of interest from several of the finest European teams ever since he impressed for Spain in Euro 2020 last year and Manchester City have been offered the chance to acquire his services.

Due to his playstyle and the fact he is Spanish Torres would be expected to thrive in a Pep Guardiola team which is why there has been no surprise with the links this window.

Pau Torres

Torres on international duty

The centre back has been at Villareal since 2002 throughout his youth career and had one loan spell at Malaga during the 2018-19 season.

According to Florian Plettenburg his management is in talks with several clubs with one of them being Manchester City.

He has also been offered to Chelsea who have recently signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and there has been talks with Juventus but they are pushing for Gleison Bremer from Torino.

Torres going to City looked like it could have been a serious possibility if Nathan Ake's deal to Chelsea would have gone through however the two-time European Champions could not agree on a price.

The Premier League Champions wanted £50 million for him however only £45 million was offered so at the moment it looks like Ake will stay and Guardiola will go into the new season with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as well as the Dutchman as his options at the back.

