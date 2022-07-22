Report: Spanish International Pau Torres' Transfer To Manchester City is 90% Done

Manchester City have done a lot of their transfer business early this summer brining in Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips before their pre-season whilst also signing Julian Alvarez for the season back in January however they could be ready to do some more business according to reports.

Nathan Ake was linked with Chelsea for several weeks with a deal set to be very close but the deal fell through due to the London club not willing to meet City's valuation that they had set for the Dutch international.

Pau Torres celebrating IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Several names were linked with the Premier League Champions with the assumption that they would go out and buy a replacement for Ake but now it looks like he will be staying but there is one rumour which still doesn't seem to be dying down.

Pau Torres from Villareal has been linked with a host of clubs during this window after his impressive displays in Villareal's Champions League run to the semi-finals last season and Manchester City are one of those clubs.

According to futvillareal sources close to the club have stated that Torres is set to go to the Premier League with a deal to City allegedly 90% done.

A deal would be a high transfer fee and would also leave Pep Guardiola a bit centre back heavy as he already has Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as well as Ake hence why a deal would have made sense if Ake was on his way out but at the moment he isn't.

He would fit the Guardiola mould for a centre back though and at just 25-years-old he could be one for the next decade so maybe City are planning for the future.

Read More Manchester City Coverage