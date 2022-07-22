Skip to main content

Report: Spanish International Pau Torres' Transfer To Manchester City is 90% Done

Manchester City have done a lot of their transfer business early this summer brining in Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips before their pre-season whilst also signing Julian Alvarez for the season back in January however they could be ready to do some more business according to reports.

Nathan Ake was linked with Chelsea for several weeks with a deal set to be very close but the deal fell through due to the London club not willing to meet City's valuation that they had set for the Dutch international.

Pau Torres in action for Villareal

Pau Torres celebrating

Several names were linked with the Premier League Champions with the assumption that they would go out and buy a replacement for Ake but now it looks like he will be staying but there is one rumour which still doesn't seem to be dying down.

Pau Torres from Villareal has been linked with a host of clubs during this window after his impressive displays in Villareal's Champions League run to the semi-finals last season and Manchester City are one of those clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to futvillareal sources close to the club have stated that Torres is set to go to the Premier League with a deal to City allegedly 90% done.

A deal would be a high transfer fee and would also leave Pep Guardiola a bit centre back heavy as he already has Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as well as Ake hence why a deal would have made sense if Ake was on his way out but at the moment he isn't.

He would fit the Guardiola mould for a centre back though and at just 25-years-old he could be one for the next decade so maybe City are planning for the future.

                                       Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityVillarreal

Zinchenko Cover Leipzig Away
News

Official: Arsenal Announce The Signing Of Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Brighton To Begin New Direct Discussions Over Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
News

Official: Oleksandr Zinchenko Announces Manchester City Departure Ahead Of Arsenal Move

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
imago0038239742h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Aro Muric Joins Burnley From Manchester City For £2.5million

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1006601663h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bayer Leverkusen And Manchester City Continue Talks Over Samuel Edozie

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Arteaga_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested in Fullback Gerardo Arteaga Amid Cucurella Links

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Alongside Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema In Champions League Statistic

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Stefan Ortega
Match Coverage

Report: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Team News And Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago