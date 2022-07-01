Report: Stefan Ortega Becomes New Manchester City Player After Signing A Three-Year Deal

Stefan Ortega is officially a Manchester City player after it was announced he has signed a three-year deal at the club keeping him there until the summer of 2025.

The German signs from Arminia Bielefeld and is being signed to provide competition for number one Ederson.

Stefan Ortega says goodbye to Ariminia Bielefeld IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

Stefan Ortega has officially become a Manchester City player today. The club announced the deal today, with Ortega joining on a three-year deal until the summer of 2025.

The German goalkeeper takes the number 18 shirt for next season.

"For me, it was the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am very happy to be part of a club like Manchester City".

Stefan Ortega will be direct competition for Ederson, after it was reported Zack Steffen would be joining Middlesbrough on loan for next season.

Only Yann Somer made more saves than Ortega in the Bundesliga next season, as the goalkeeper had a great season between the sticks. Manchester City are getting an extremely talented goalkeeper.

"Stefan Ortega has excellent pedigree-his career speaks for itself. We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience and will help us on our quest for more trophies."

Txki Begiristain was very complimentary about the new goalkeeper.

Will Stefan Ortega be a success at Manchester City?

