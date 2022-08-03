Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer.

Stoke are favourites to sign Liam Dlepa IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Stoke City are emerging as favorites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap ahead of the new season. Stoke look set to sign Delap and give him the first-team experience City feel he needs in order to develop as a player.

Burnley had interest and are still interested in the player, but Stoke look to be the team that will acquire the signature of the England under-19 international.

Southampton had a £16million bid rejected by City for Delap as the club do not want to lose the player on a permanent deal. City have made clear from the beginning any deal that sees Delap leave the club will be a loan deal.

The player is highly rated at the club. He will be reunited with his father Rory Delap who is now a first team coach at Stoke. Rory Delap also played for Manchester City in the past.

