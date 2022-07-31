Skip to main content

Report: Stoke City Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are now favourites in the race to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer.

Stoke have moved ahead in the race to sign Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City this summer. The striker has been the subject of mass interest from around England, and is set to join Stoke City ahead of the new season.

Stoke are in advanced talks for the Under-19 England international.

Liam Delap

Liam Delap looks set to join Stoke City.

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign Liam Delap, and are reportedly favourites to find an agreement with the striker. 

City turned down approaches from fellow Premier League club Newcastle, and the player now looks set to spend the season on loan in the Championship with Stoke.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Delap will be being coached by his father at Stoke City, as Rory Delap is a member for the coaching staff at the club. The striker will be a much needed addition to the squad ahead of the new season.

Manchester City were adamant they did not want to lose Liam Delap on a permanent this year. They feel a loan is the perfect thing for his development, and feel the player will benefit for when he comes back next season at City.

Southampton had a £16million bid rejected for Delap last week, after City decided they did not want to lose the player. Newcastle had approaches rejected, and Burnley were another club interested too.

But it looks to be Stoke City Liam Delap will end up at next year.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Frenkie De Jong Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Expected To Leave Barcelona Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett1 minute ago
Community shield_3
Features/Opinions

Jamie Carragher Expects Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to Suffer Social Media Abuse From ‘Clowns'

By Matt Skinner25 minutes ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marc Cucurella Is Pushing For A Move To Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Community shield_6
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Told His Manchester City Players Following Liverpool Defeat

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Liam Delap Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke Are In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
community shield_4
Match Coverage

Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool: Haaland And Nunez Feature As City Lose In Community Shield

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Community shield
Match Coverage

Starting XI's Revealed For Manchester City v Liverpool: Erling Haaland While Darwin Nunez Benched

By Jake Mahon20 hours ago
Community shield_2
Match Coverage

Where To Watch The Community Shield: Manchester City v Liverpool

By Jake Mahon20 hours ago