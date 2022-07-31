Report: Stoke City Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are now favourites in the race to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer.

Stoke have moved ahead in the race to sign Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City this summer. The striker has been the subject of mass interest from around England, and is set to join Stoke City ahead of the new season.

Stoke are in advanced talks for the Under-19 England international.

Liam Delap looks set to join Stoke City. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign Liam Delap, and are reportedly favourites to find an agreement with the striker.

City turned down approaches from fellow Premier League club Newcastle, and the player now looks set to spend the season on loan in the Championship with Stoke.

Delap will be being coached by his father at Stoke City, as Rory Delap is a member for the coaching staff at the club. The striker will be a much needed addition to the squad ahead of the new season.

Manchester City were adamant they did not want to lose Liam Delap on a permanent this year. They feel a loan is the perfect thing for his development, and feel the player will benefit for when he comes back next season at City.

Southampton had a £16million bid rejected for Delap last week, after City decided they did not want to lose the player. Newcastle had approaches rejected, and Burnley were another club interested too.

But it looks to be Stoke City Liam Delap will end up at next year.

