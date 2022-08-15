Report: Stoke City Hopeful Of Signing Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are still hopeful of signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer despite interest from West Brom.

Steve Bruce has developed an interest in Liam Delap this summer to bolster the attacking options of West Brom, but Stoke City still have confidence the player will join them on loan.

There has been heavy interest in Liam Delap since the start of the summer, and Pep Guardiola yesterday confirmed he is in the process of completing a loan deal.

Stoke City are hopeful of signing Liam Delap. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Stoke City are still hopeful of signing Liam Delap on loan this summer. The Manchester City striker is in the process of completing a loan, and Stoke City are confident they will be the club who sign the player.

Liam Delap has been the subject of major interest since the beginning of the window, Southampton had a bid rejected for the striker, and they also wanted the player on loan but that hasn't seemed to materialise.

Manchester City believe loaning out the player will be brilliant for his development, and are hopeful he will come back ready to compete in the first-team next season, Liam Delap is highly rated inside the club.

The father of Liam Delap, Rory Delap is part of the Stoke City first-team coaching staff, so the transition into senior football may be a bit easier for the player in his first season with a family member by his side.

