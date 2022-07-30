Skip to main content

Report: Stoke City Interested In Signing Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are now reportedly interested in signing Manchester City's Liam Delap on loan this summer.

Stoke have joined a number of clubs in wanting the signature of Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. City are adamant they only want the player to leave on loan, having already turned down a permanent approach from Southampton for him.

There will be no option to buy in the loan deal with Stoke should he join.

Liam Delap

Stoke City are interested in Liam Delap.

According to Dan Sheldon of the Athletic, Stoke City are interested in bringing Liam Delap to the club on loan. Stoke are one of several clubs interested in the player, but currently look to be the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Delap would be working under his father Rory Delap should he end up at Stoke, who is the head coach of the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City have already turned down a £16million permanent deal approach from Southampton for Delap this summer, with the Manchester club refusing to allow the striker to leave the club full time.

A loan deal has always been the preference, and it initially looked like Delap would be joining Vincent Kompany at his new club Burnley. But now Stoke are interested in the player, the tide may change.

Liam Delap may be followed out the door by James McAtee, who is wanted by a plethora of clubs on loan. City also have a massive reluctance to allow McAtee to leave on a permanent deal.

Delap will definitely leave the club on loan this summer, the only question that remains now is which club he will join.

