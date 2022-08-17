Report: Stoke City Reach Agreement To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap

Stoke City have reached an agreement to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan for the 22/23 season.

Liam Delap had interest from many clubs this summer. Clubs in England showed their interest and even some clubs in Europe, but the Manchester City forward is set to join Stoke City on loan subject to a medical.

West Brom had hopes of signing Liam Delap, but it will be Stoke City he signs for.

Liam Delap is set to join Stoke City on loan. IMAGO / PA Images

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Stoke City have reached an agreement to sign Liam Delap with Manchester City, and the player will sign a loan deal with the Championship club until summer 2023.

The medical for Liam Delap will take place today, and the deal could be completed as early as tomorrow. There was massive interest in the Manchester City striker all summer, with the club even turning down permanent approaches from Southampton.

Manchester City were adamant they did not want to lose the player permanently, but instead to send him out on loan to allow him to develop as a player physically and mentally.

Liam Delap will be united with his father Rory Delap, who spent time at Manchester City himself. The player is set to sign his contract with Stoke subject to a medical, and have a full season to prove himself in a difficult league.

Manchester City will hope the loan benefits Liam Delap, who is highly rated internally at the club.

