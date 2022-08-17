Report: Stoke City Will Announce Liam Delap Soon

A host of sides in the Premier League and in the Championship have been linked with Manchester City's young striker Liam Delap but Stoke City have beaten the competition for his signature as they looks set to announce the arrival of their new frontman soon.

There was interest from Europe as well for Delap but he has decided to stay close to home with City believing a year in the Championship is what is best for his development.

Delap came on against Sporting Lisbon last season IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Southampton, who have already signed two City youngsters this season in Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia, submitted a bid to sign Delap permanently but it was swiftly rejected which shows how highly the Premier League Champions rate the 19-year-old.

A loan deal suits both City and Delap due to the fact his game time would have been limited due to the signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez with the transfer set to be announced very soon according to Ekrem Konur.

Delap will be joining Stoke hoping to have the same impact as his father Rory who went down in Premier League folklore due to his heritage long throws which created havoc for every single side who came up against The Potters.

Stoke have started their season in the Championship inconsistently losing two out of their three games whilst also crashing out of the League Cup on penalties to League one Morecambe which has increased the pressure on manager Martin O'Neil.

He will be hoping that Delap can give his side the clinical edge that they need to be back fighting for the play-off spots come the back end of the season whilst Pep Guardiola will be hoping the England under 19 international can prove himself so he has another deadly young striker on his hands.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: