City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Report suggests strange factor could decide Napoli defender's future - and it's bad news for Man City

markgough96

It is an open secret in football now that Manchester City are targeting Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with numerous reports suggesting talks have already begun between City, Napoli and the player's agent. 

However, media outlet CalcioNapoli24 suggests that an unusual factor could determine Koulibaly's future - and if it is true, it does not bode well for City.

The claim is that the Senegalese's dream is to move to Paris Saint-Germain, due to the player's possession of a serious of real estate investments in the French capital. 

ssc-napoli-v-genoa-cfc-serie-a

Presumably, Koulibaly is motivated by additional factors, such as a preference for the city of Paris itself and the culture and lifestyle there. Yet, the crisis in France surrounding the postponement of Ligue 1 is making it difficult for PSG to plan investments in the upcoming transfer window.

It is also not known how concrete PSG's interest is in Koulibaly. City fans should be reassured, therefore, that so long as they can agree a deal with Napoli, it still appears likely that Pep Guardiola will get the man that he hopes will solve the side's defensive fragility.  

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Ratings: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

In David Silva's final league appearance for Manchester City, the club did not fail to disappoint with an accomplished 5-0 win over a mediocre Norwich side.

Rob Milarvie

David Silva starts! - Manchester City vs Norwich City (Team News)

The final day of the Premier League season is upon us. And despite it seemingly having no meaning, there's a lot of records to play for today. Kevin De Bruyne is two assists away from breaking the record, Raheem Sterling is one goal away from 20, Ederson needs a clean sheet to take the golden glove - but more importantly, it's David Silva's final Premier League appearance for City.

harryasiddall

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Over 11 months since it began and less than six weeks on from the resumption of the Premier League, after an unprecedented pause as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2019/20 Premier League season will be drawn to a close.

Harry Winters

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Craig Pawson will take charge of his 157th top-flight game on Sunday evening as Manchester City return to The Etihad to host the already-relegated Norwich City.

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Norwich City (w/ Chris Reeve)

It's the final game of the Premier League season, and the final outing for David Silva in the English top-flight. We caught up with Norwich fan Chris Reeve from TalkNorwichCity to get his views and feelings ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Watford, Manchester City return to The Etihad for the final league game of the campaign against the already-relegated Norwich City. Here's how we think City will line up...

Brandon Evans

Man City given huge injury boost ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City’s chances of winning the Champions League next month could receive a massive boost in the form of Sergio Agüero, who is now in the gym three times a day, as he races to return to fitness from a meniscus injury.

Hamish MacRae

Man City hold talks with Man United after youth star rejects contract

Man City's want-away teenage forward Charlie McNeill (16) has rejected a new contract, with Man United optimistic of their chances of signing the youngster.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola provides significant injury update ahead of crucial Real Madrid clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a significant and encouraging injury update in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Norwich - an update that certainly bodes well for the club's Champions League hopes.

Freddie Pye

"We have to do an exceptional game to beat them" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Norwich)

Here we go then. The final game of the Premier League season. With nothing to play for it feels more like a friendly before the key Champions League clash against Real Madrid. I don't think anyone needs reminding what happened the last time we played Norwich - a 3-2 loss at Carrow Road.

harryasiddall