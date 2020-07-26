Report suggests strange factor could decide Napoli defender's future - and it's bad news for Man City

It is an open secret in football now that Manchester City are targeting Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with numerous reports suggesting talks have already begun between City, Napoli and the player's agent.

However, media outlet CalcioNapoli24 suggests that an unusual factor could determine Koulibaly's future - and if it is true, it does not bode well for City.

The claim is that the Senegalese's dream is to move to Paris Saint-Germain, due to the player's possession of a serious of real estate investments in the French capital.

Presumably, Koulibaly is motivated by additional factors, such as a preference for the city of Paris itself and the culture and lifestyle there. Yet, the crisis in France surrounding the postponement of Ligue 1 is making it difficult for PSG to plan investments in the upcoming transfer window.

It is also not known how concrete PSG's interest is in Koulibaly. City fans should be reassured, therefore, that so long as they can agree a deal with Napoli, it still appears likely that Pep Guardiola will get the man that he hopes will solve the side's defensive fragility.

