Report: Sunderland and Middlesbrough Chasing Manchester City's Marlos Moreno on a Season-Long Loan

According to reports in Marca Colombia, the Championship duo have enquired about taking Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno on loan. 

The Colombian winger is going into the last year of his contract, having been at the Etihad Stadium since 2016, has yet to feature for the first team, and has found himself out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna, Girona, Lommel SK and KV Kortrijk to name a few.  

The two clubs from the North East have been in contact regarding the possibility of a season-long loan, with Sunderland's initial bid turned down for being "insufficient", according to Marca reporter Diego Acedo. 

The 25-year-old has been training with Troyes, from Ligue 1 in France, who are part of the City Football Group, to keep up on fitness with the Cityzens keen for him to stay with the french team, but financial issues regarding the player's salary are a current stumbling block. 

With a few clubs looking at getting a transfer over the line, Moreno has stated that even though the offer with Troyes would be ideal for him, his priority is to stay in England and find a club in the Championship. 

If an offer doesn't materialise for Moreno from the Championship, they are also looking for him from a club in the Turkish Super League. 

Moreno will decide the team in which he will continue his career shortly, a deal that suits the player and his parent club moving forward. 

