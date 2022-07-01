Report: Taylor Harwood-Bellis Set To Sign For Vincent Kompany's Burnley On Loan
Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to sign for Burnley on loan. Manchester City have been happy to send their fringe players to Burnley, due to their relationship with manager Vincent Kompany. The club are confident the players will be looked after.
Harwood-Bellis is set to be confirmed by Burnley in the coming days. He will join on loan, while CJ Egan-Riley has joined the Clarets on a permanent deal.
Tyrone Marshall two days ago reported that Taylor Harwood-Bellis would be joining Burnley on loan, and Will Lancaster of the Daily Express today reports that the confirmation of the loan is close.
Harwood-Bellis is eager for some first team experience, and Manchester City are confident he will get it at Vincent Kompany's Burnley. The Belgian took over after he left Anderlect earlier on this month.
The centre-back has Championship experience already having played for Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers in the past. He has also made eight appearances for Manchester City's first team, making his Champions League debut in 2019 in a 4-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be hoping to impress on this loan deal and hopefully one day join the Manchester City first team.
Will Taylor Harwood-Bellis win Burnley promotion?
