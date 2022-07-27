Report: The Most Probable Destination For Lyon Midfielder Lucas Paqueta is Manchester City

Lucas Paqueta has been made available for transfer this summer with the Lyon chief scout admitting they need to reduce the size of the squad so at the same time the French club want to make a profit on a player who they bought for £20 million two years ago.

The Brazilian international has played 76 games for Lyon scoring 20 goals and getting 13 assist from attacking midfield but the 24-year-old has shown versatility by playing in a deeper role, out wide and also as a false nine.

Paqueta in Ligue 1 against Nantes IMAGO / PanoramiC

Several clubs have been linked with Arsenal one of those sides but now Manchester City reportedly have an interest in the attacking player.

According to Lucas Paqueta Manchester City is the most probable destination for Paqueta but only if Bernardo Silva leaves.

Other Premier League sides are in the running for him though with Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas wanting to beat their record ever sale if they are to sell him.

Bernardo Silva celebrating IMAGO / NurPhoto

Silva is wanted by Barcelona who have went on a spending spree this summer even though the club are in a financial disarray.

Barcelona manager Xavi is a massive fan of him and it could be the main reason why they want to sell Frenkie De Jong so they can afford to submit a bit for the Portuguese international who can play in multiple positions which could be why City want Paqueta to replace him.

It could be a deal which will go late into the window due to De Jong's stance but if he agrees to leave it could be the catalyst for some big incomings and outgoings at the Premier League Champions.

Read More Manchester City Coverage