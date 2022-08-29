Report: Three Clubs Interested In Manchester City's Adedire Mebude

Manchester City have allowed a whole host of players to leave the club either on loan or on a permanent deal this summer. Winger Adedire Mebude may be about to join that list, with interest from around Europe being registered.

A Dutch club and a Belgian club are interested, and a further unnamed Premier League club.

Adedire Mebude in action for Manchester City. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge are interested in signing Manchester City winger Adedire Mebude this summer, either on loan or permanently.

The conversations the clubs are having with Manchester City are around a permanent deal with the option of a buy-back clause. Pep Guardiola's side have implemented this in other deals this summer, with players like Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia.

The other alternative for Manchester City would be to offer the player a long-term deal and let him find his way into the first-team in the same ilk as Phil Foden did.

There is a lot of interest in Adedire Mebude. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Mebude impressed for Manchester City's under-18s last season, and is a highly rated player internally at the club. Manchester City have lost a lot of talent this summer, and may be hoping to keep some at the club.

There is also an unnamed Premier League club with interest in the player, who have not been revealed as of yet.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Adedire Mebude as the window draws to a close.

