Report: Three English Clubs Interested In Manchester City Winger Marlos Moreno

The Colombian attacker is attracting interest from several clubs this transfer window with the 25-year-old still looking for his first appearance in English football even though he joined Manchester City in 2016.

Moreno, who has eight caps for Colombia, joined City from Atletico Nacional for £4.75 million but has been loaned out in every season since he joined the club.

Marlos Moreno

Marlos Moreno in action 

Deportivo La Coruna, Girona, Flamengo, Santos Laguna, Portimonense, Lommel and Kortrijk were the sides that he spent those several loans which has not really helped his development.

He showed his best form for Belgium side Lommel scoring six goals and getting four assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Now after so much time in different continents Moreno's career in England could be set to start.

According to AS Colombia Moreno is on the agenda of three Championship clubs with recently relegated Norwich City, Bristol City and just promoted Sunderland all showing an interest in the winger.

It would make sense if it would be a permanent deal due to the incredible amount of loans Moreno has had whilst at Manchester City with the Premier League Champions looking to make a profit on the player they bought six years ago.

