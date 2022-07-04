Report: Tommy Doyle Joins Championship Side Sheffield United On Season-Long Loan

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has joined Championship side Sheffield United on a season-long loan. The midfielder will be playing for the Blades next season, with the chance of gaining some valuable first-team experience.

Doyle, 20, is Sheffield United's first signing of the summer transfer window. Manchester City have not inserted an option to buy into the loan contract of Tommy Doyle.

Tommy Doyle in action for England IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sheffield United announced the signing today on Twitter, with Doyle doing an exclusive interview for the Blades Twitter account. Sheffield United highlighted in their announcement video that they fought off competition from other Championship clubs to sign the Manchester City midfielder.

"I got a phone call saying Sheffield United are interested. It's hard to say no to a club like this."

Manchester City rate Tommy Doyle highly, which is perhaps why there is no option to buy within the contract.

Tommy Doyle has made 7 appearances for Manchester City, as well as loan spells with Cardiff City and even Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

Pep Guardiola once described Doyle as a "special" player, and Sheffield United will be hoping he showcases some of those qualities for them next season in the Championship.

Will Doyle be a success at Sheffield United?

