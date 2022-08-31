Report: Tottenham Hotspur Join Race For Manchester City's Adedire Mebude

Adedire Mebude has been the subject of major interest from a host of clubs around Europe, and now Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for the young Scottish winger.

PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge were two clubs with an interest in the player, and now Antonio Conte's Tottenham have registered an interest.

The player may also have a deal on the table from Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur have interest in Adedire Mebude. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Standard Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Manchester City winger Adedire Mebude.

There are other English clubs with an interest in the player, with Newcastle United and Southampton also having an interest in acquiring the services of the youngster.

Contract talks between the player and Manchester City have stalled, and clubs around Europe are now circling to try and sign the player, who is really highly rated.

Southampton have a really good knowledge of Manchester City's youth setup due to former Manchester City head of recruitment Joe Shield's taking over.

Manchester City signed Mebude from Rangers in September 2020, since then he's gone on to score 15 goals and contribute to 19 goals in 30 games for the clubs under-18 side.

He also has 4 goals and 1 assist for the under-21s. The player is highly rated within the club at Manchester City, and having already sold a large amount of their academy player's this summer, the club may be hoping to keep hold of Adedire Mebude.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: