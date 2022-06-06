Skip to main content

Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus

After Manchester City secured the signings of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, questions began to circulate about the future of Gabriel Jesus with reports suggesting he could be on his way out. It has now been reported that Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for the Brazilian.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently signed two of the most converted young attackers in football after mostly playing a false nine formation during the 2021/22 season. After the announcements of Haaland and Alvarez, Gabriel Jesus was essentially one foot out the door.

Jesus vs Watford 2

TuttoJuve has reported that “Antonio Conte's Tottenham have submitted the first formal offer to close the deal of the young striker as soon as possible. The offer would be 47 million euros.”

Tottenham are set to tussle over the City number 9 with North London rivals Arsenal, who are also said to be keen on securing the Signature of Jesus. 

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his positive relationship with Pep Guardiola can help land him the attacker as Tottenham may be his favoured destination due to them securing Champions League Football.

Since signing for Manchester City back in 2016, Gabriel Jesus has made 236 appearances, scoring 95 times whilst assisting 46.

imago1012479791h
