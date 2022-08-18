Report: Two Players Must Leave For Barcelona To Sign Bernardo Silva

Two players must reportedly leave Barcelona in order for the club to make an attempt to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, with time running out.

Bernardo Silva is waiting on Barcelona, but he may not be able to wait much longer as the club are still trying to find a way to afford the midfielder this summer. Joan Laporta and his team must now sell two players to finance a move for the Manchester City midfielder.

£85million is the fee and price tag Barcelona must be able to reach.

Two players need to leave Barcelona before they try to sign Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have to sell two players before signing Bernardo Silva, or at least attempting to sign.

At the moment, Barcelona are shopping around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Chelsea now looking likely to sign the Gambian striker. The fee is around £25million, and Barcelona will clear some funds up from the players wages too.

The other player is expected to be either Frenkie De Jong or Serginho Dest. Both players are linked with Manchester United, and Frenkie De Jong is looking increasingly likely to stay at the club.

Barcelona will need to sort out their finances soon in order to launch a full pursuit for the Manchester City midfielder. Bernardo Silva would happily sign for the Catalan club.

Manchester City are set to stand firm on their valuation, and will make it as hard as they possibly can for Barcelona to land a player they see as one of their stars.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: