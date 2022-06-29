Report: Two Young Manchester City Defenders Are Set To Join Vincent Kompany's Burnley

Two Manchester City youngsters are set to join Burnley, according to reports. It is expected that one of these deals will be a season long loan, with the other being a permanent deal.

These reports come as no surprise, as it was to be expected that City legend Vincent Kompany would use his links with the club to his advantage. His new club find themselves in financial trouble, so using his allegiances to get young players in on loan or for a low fee makes sense.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, the first player close to joining the clarets is Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The 20-year-old is highly thought of at City and will be joining the Lancashire side on a season long loan.

The centre back has already played under Kompany, having being loaned out to Anderlecht last year for half the season while Kompany was manager of the Belgian side. This is sure to make it a lot easier for Harwood-Bellis to fit into the Burnley squad, with him already having a good level of familiarity with their manager and the style of play he employs.

The report states that the second player making the switch to Burnely is CJ Egan-Riley. However, unlike Harwood-Bellis' deal, this one is expected to be a permanent move.

Per the Evening News, Egan-Riley's transfer to Turf Moor will be finalised tomorrow upon the expiration of his City contract. City will be owed compensation for the defender and the report states that the two sides have come to an agreement over this fee, meaning a tribunal can be avoided to set a fee.

The sky blues may be disappointed to lose one of their young stars for what is likely to be small fee. However, Egan-Riley was never expected to break into the first team and the club will be keeping hold of the highly rated Harwood-Bellis, whilst also furthering his development.

Read More Manchester City Coverage