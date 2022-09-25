Report: Update Emerges On Defender Linked With Manchester City And Tottenham Hotspur

Milan Skriniar is currently one of the most sought-after defenders in world football, most recently being linked with French giants PSG.

Reports suggested that PSG were closing in on a £70million deal for Inter Milan centre-back in the transfer window just gone but talks seemed to have stalled, with the player still with the current Serie A Champions.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian side may be open to allowing the Slovakian international to leave for just £20million - £50million less than their initial price tag in the summer.

Milan Skriniar wearing the no. 37 shirt for Inter Milan. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

This could happen should the defender fail to sign a new contract before the January transfer window rolls around.

£20million for one of the Italian league's best defenders has sent shockwaves through the Premier League, with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur targeting the 27-year-old.

Having led his team to the top of the Serie A table last season, and the potential to be a threat in both boxes, Skriniar could be a perfect fit for Man City, to challenge the likes of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte for a starting spot.

PSG could be a potential challenge for the Premier League sides, as the French side may not give up the chase on the experienced defender, with Real Madrid also said to be interested.

