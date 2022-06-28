Skip to main content
Report: USA International Zach Steffen Is Set To Join Middlesbrough On Loan

The back-up goalkeeper has been looking for a move away for more game time and Manchester City have been looking for the best option for him which they have seemingly found.

With Stefan Ortega on his way to Manchester City to act as a back-up to Ederson Steffen realistically is no longer needed also especially with Scott Carson recently signing a new contract with the club so he will carry on being the third choice goalkeeper at the club.

Steffen in the FA Cup

Steffen in the FA Cup

With the World Cup coming up this year Steffen needs consistent minutes to make sure he is the number one for USA and sitting on the bench for City means that is in doubt.

He only played nine games last season in all competitions with the highest profile game being the FA Cup semi-final in which he had a awful display as he gifted a goal to Sadio Mane helping Liverpool to the final. 

So a fresh start at another club may be the best for him and according to Alex Crook Middlesbrough will be that team.

Chris Wilder's side will be pushing for top spot in the Championship as they look to get back in the Premier League and look to have found their new number one for the campaign ahead.

