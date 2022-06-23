Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: USA international Zack Steffen Could Be On His Way Out Of Manchester City

The back-up goalkeeper has been at Manchester City for three years but with Pep Guardiola looking to strengthen that department with the signing of Arminia Bielefeld's Stefan Ortega Steffen looks set to leave.

Ortega is waiting for City to find a solution for Steffen before he joins with the American international possibly leaving on a loan according to Fabrizio Romano.

Steffen in action

Steffen in action

A move away for Steffen may have been necessary without a new goalkeeper signing as it is the World Cup year and being behind Ederson is doing Steffen harm for his chance of being USA's number one.

He only played nine games last season in all competitions with the highest profile game being the FA Cup semi-final in which he had a awful display as he gifted a goal to Sadio Mane helping Liverpool to the final. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When he first joined City in the 2019/20 campaign he joined Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf starting the first 17 games before getting a patellar tendon injury which ruled him out of action for a prolonged period of time.

When coming back for injury he suffered a knee injury which ended his season so it is fair to say he has been fairly unlucky.

Another loan deal to one of the big European leagues may be what Steffen needs to make sure he has that number one shirt going into the winter World Cup.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1012750666h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Manchester City's Interest In German Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

By Jake Mahon54 minutes ago
imago1011289220h
News

Argentinian Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Signs For Benfica Amid Manchester City Interest

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Sign Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega From Arminia Bielefeld

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Are In Pole Position To Sign Brazilian Striker Gabriel Jesus

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
imago0012064698h
News

Former Manchester City And Real Madrid Midfielder Javi Garcia Announces Retirement

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Midfielder Steve McManaman Has His Say On Raheem Sterling Transfer Saga

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Gabriel Jesus Transfer To Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Phillips 1
Features/Opinions

Are Manchester City Done In The Window After Kalvin Phillips And Marc Cucurella?

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago