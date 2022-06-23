Report: USA international Zack Steffen Could Be On His Way Out Of Manchester City

The back-up goalkeeper has been at Manchester City for three years but with Pep Guardiola looking to strengthen that department with the signing of Arminia Bielefeld's Stefan Ortega Steffen looks set to leave.

Ortega is waiting for City to find a solution for Steffen before he joins with the American international possibly leaving on a loan according to Fabrizio Romano.

Steffen in action IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

A move away for Steffen may have been necessary without a new goalkeeper signing as it is the World Cup year and being behind Ederson is doing Steffen harm for his chance of being USA's number one.

He only played nine games last season in all competitions with the highest profile game being the FA Cup semi-final in which he had a awful display as he gifted a goal to Sadio Mane helping Liverpool to the final.

When he first joined City in the 2019/20 campaign he joined Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf starting the first 17 games before getting a patellar tendon injury which ruled him out of action for a prolonged period of time.

When coming back for injury he suffered a knee injury which ended his season so it is fair to say he has been fairly unlucky.

Another loan deal to one of the big European leagues may be what Steffen needs to make sure he has that number one shirt going into the winter World Cup.

