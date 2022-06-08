Report: Vincent Kompany to Aim for Manchester City Player if appointed at Burnley

Following a difficult 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Burnley were relegated to the EFL Championship. With the Lancashire side looking to rebuild, former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is highly tipped to take the hot seat.

Should he get the Job, the former Anderlecht boss will be looking to utilize his City connections to try and boost his squad.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Mirror have reported that Kompany would be interested in one defender in particular. Claiming "Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis could go on loan to Burnley – if Vincent Kompany gets the Turf Moor job."

With City being stocked up at the back Harwood-Bellis would need to move elsewhere on loan again this summer in order to get good minutes.

However, this doesn't mean Pep Guardiola isn't considering him in his future plans, as the English Centre-Back "is rated by boss Pep Guardiola, but it is felt another season on loan is ideal to further his development."

Burnley are set to loose multiple defenders on contract expiry this summer including the impressive James Tarkowski, Kompany would see it as essential to add to his backline. With prospect Taylor Harwood-Bellis having a good chance to display his ability in a demanding league like the Championship, this could be a good deal for both parties.

All subject to whether Vincent Kompany takes the Burnley job, of course.