Report: West Brom Interested In Signing Liam Delap On Loan

West Brom are now reportedly interested in signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap this season, and are confident of agreeing a deal.

There have been a number of clubs interested in Liam Delap since the window open for both a loan deal and a permanent deal. Southampton saw a bid rejected for the player a couple of weeks ago, but still wanted him on loan.

Manchester City are not willing to lose Liam Delap on a permanent basis.

Liam Delap

West Brom are interested in Liam Delap.

According to Manchester Evening News, West Brom are interested in signing Liam Delap on loan, with Steve Bruce keen to add reinforcements up front for the Baggies.

West Brom made a loan request to Manchester City regarding the player, and are hoping to hear positive news back. Stoke City are thought to still be in the race, with the club interested in the striker.

Several Manchester City players have joined Burnley on either a loan basis or a permanent basis this summer, but Vincent Kompany's side are thought to have pulled out of the deal at this time.

Pep Guardiola highlighted the other day that Liam Delap was in the process of trying to get a loan deal out of the club, and Stoke City have been interested for a number of weeks as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. 

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up, and it may come down to where Manchester City feel is best for his development.

