Report: West Ham United Had Bid Rejected For Manchester City Target Matheus Nunes

West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed the club had a bid rejected for Manchester City target Matheus Nunes.

Matheus Nunes has been the subject of interest from a plethora of English clubs so far this transfer window, and David Moyes has revealed the London club had a bid rejected for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

Manchester City are monitoring the player's situation in case Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer.

Matheus Nunes

West Ham have had a bid rejected for Matheus Nunes.

According to David Moyes via Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United had a bid rejected for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Speaking in his press conference before West Ham take on Nottingham Forest tomorrow, David Moyes said this about Matheus Nunes.

Wolves had interest in the player too but he also decided not to join the club, instead insisting he wanted to stay at Sporting Lisbon this year. Matheus Nunes may want to stay, or he could be holding out for a move to a big club like Liverpool or Manchester City.

Liverpool are currently in the hunt for a new midfielder, but Jurgen Klopp has today stated he does not believe any signings will be made before the end of the window in midfield.

Manchester City have monitored the player, and they may make a move for either him or Lucas Paqueta should Bernardo Silva leave the club. Lucas Paqueta seems the most likely option due to his similarities with Bernardo Silva.

Will Manchester City make a move for Matheus Nunes?

