Skip to main content

Report: Wolves Agree To Sign Manchester City Target Matheus Nunes

Wolves has agreed a deal to sign Manchester City target Matheus Nunes, in what could be one of the deals of the summer.

Bruno Lage will have one of the best midfields in the Premier League at his disposal next season, after Wolves agreed a deal to sign Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon in the last hour.

Matheus Nunes was the subject of mass interest across Europe, but has chosen to sign for Wolves.

Matheus Nunes claps the Sporting Lisbon Fans

Wolves have agreed to sign Matheus Nunes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City target Matheus Nunes for €45million plus €5million in add-ons. The fee is a club record.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola once called Matheus Nunes one of the best players in the world. That is the caliber of player Wolves have gotten with Matheus Nunes. 

The Portuguese midfielder turned down a move to West Ham according to David Moyes, and it was originally thought the player wanted a bigger move to a team with a project.

Liverpool and Manchester City had interest in the player, but neither made an official approach or entered into advanced negotiations. Manchester City's likely replacement for Bernardo Silva is Lucas Paqueta, with Matheus Nunes being a similar player to Rodri and Kalvin Phillips.

Manchester United also had late interest in the player, but nothing materialized in the end. Wolves hope to complete the deal before the end of the week, with the Portuguese contingent at Wolves arguably a massive factor in the player deciding to join.

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityWolverhampton

Nunez
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Darwin Nunez Sent Off As Liverpool Held

By Dylan Mcbennett34 minutes ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Hopeful Of Signing Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Hasn't Made A Decision On His Future

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Reach Pre-Agreement With Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
imago1013812987h
News

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Not For Sale, Club Want Him To Stay

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
imago1013711891h
News

Manchester City's Cole Palmer Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

By Alex Caddick5 hours ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: West Brom Interested In Signing Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Gundogan
News

Ilkay Gundogan Responds To Being Named New Manchester City Captain

By Alex Caddick7 hours ago