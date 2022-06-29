Report: Xavi Worried Barcelona Will Not Be Able To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona manager Xavi is worried the sale of Frenkie De Jong doesn't guarantee Bernardo Silva coming to the club. Frenkie De Jong is expected to join Manchester United later this week, and it was reported Barcelona would use those funds to chase Bernardo Silva

As we reported here on City Transfer Room last week, Bernardo Silva at the moment is set to stay. Manchester City are keen on keeping him, and the player has not tried to push for a move.

Bernardo Silva in action IMAGO / PA Images

Mundo Deportivo reports that Xavi Hernandez is worried Barcelona will sell Frenkie De Jong without being able to sign Bernardo Silva. This looks to be the case, as various news outlets are reporting the same story regarding De Jong and Manchester United. The deal is effectively done.

Bernardo Silva is Barcelona's number one target alongside Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, but the player hasn't asked to leave. Pep Guardiola is also keen on keeping the player. Exclusive sources told us here at City Transfer Room that Bernardo was set to stay for another year.

Barcelona are currently chasing the signature of Raphinha from under Chelsea's nose, but attention is expected to turn back to Bernardo Silva after this.

Will Bernardo Silva stay?

