Report: Yan Couto Wants To Leave Manchester City For Good

Yan Couto would prefer not to come back to Manchester City when his loan at Girona expires next summer.

Yan Couto left the club on loan this summer after an impressive spell in Portugal with Braga last year, and has now made his intentions clear in terms of his future next season and beyond.

Couto has never made an appearance for the Manchester City first-team, and is not the first player currently on loan from the club to make their feelings known in terms of leaving and going elsewhere.

Manchester City may lose the player next summer, as their mantra remains that an unhappy player can leave if the right offer comes in.

Yan Couto wants to leave the club.

According to Jorge Nicola, Yan Couto would like to leave Manchester City for good next summer, when his loan at Girona ends. The player spent last season on loan at Braga, and is now playing his football in the Spanish league.

Couto is the second player this week currently on loan away from the club to make their feelings known and express their desire to leave. Issa Kabore, currently at Marseille has also stated he wishes to leave the club after his loan ends.

Yan Couto has impressed for Girona this season.

There should be no problems with Yan Couto leaving Manchester City next summer, and a move away may be best for his development. Couto was nominated for this years Golden Boy award, and is highly rated around Europe.

It will be one to keep an eye on at the end of next season, with Yan Couto expected to leave the club.

