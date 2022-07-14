American goalkeeper Zach Steffen has been looking for a new club since Manchester City signed Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld to act as Ederson's back-up and now he is very close to leaving the Premier League Champions.

Steffen has been at the club since 2019 having joined from MLS side Columbus Crew but never got consistent game time as the number one goal keeper which was expected due to Ederson's prescence.

Steffen in action IMAGO / Sportimage

Last season Steffen only played nine games in all competitions and had the big opportunity of playing at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final against rivals Liverpool however it did not go to plan for him as he made a major mistake to let Sadio Mane slide tackle him with the ball going into the net.

Faith in the 27-year-old amongst staff and fans will have diminished hence why a fresh start is seemingly the best thing for him.

He will be getting that fresh start in the Championship playing for promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough under Chris Wilder and he will be undergoing his medical to complete the deal at some point today according to Paul Tenorio.

The hope will be he can show off his ability whilst playing consistently so he has the number one spot for his country for the start of the World Cup.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: