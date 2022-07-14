Skip to main content

Report: Zach Steffen Is Currently Undergoing His Middlesbrough Medical

American goalkeeper Zach Steffen has been looking for a new club since Manchester City signed Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld to act as Ederson's back-up and now he is very close to leaving the Premier League Champions.

Steffen has been at the club since 2019 having joined from MLS side Columbus Crew but never got consistent game time as the number one goal keeper which was expected due to Ederson's prescence.

Zack Steffen in action for Manchester City

Steffen in action

Last season Steffen only played nine games in all competitions and had the big opportunity of playing at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final against rivals Liverpool however it did not go to plan for him as he made a major mistake to let Sadio Mane slide tackle him with the ball going into the net.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Faith in the 27-year-old amongst staff and fans will have diminished hence why a fresh start is seemingly the best thing for him.

He will be getting that fresh start in the Championship playing for promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough under Chris Wilder and he will be undergoing his medical to complete the deal at some point today according to Paul Tenorio.

The hope will be he can show off his ability whilst playing consistently so he has the number one spot for his country for the start of the World Cup.

                      Read More Manchester City Coverage:

imago1011713711h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Ready To Rival Barcelona For Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Everton Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Working on a Deal to Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City According to Journalist

By Matt Skinner4 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Agree £45million Deal In Principle To Sign Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Striker Liam Delap Told He Can Leave The Club On Loan This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
imago0033506770h
Features/Opinions

After Chelsea Confirm Raheem Sterling’s Transfer, Where Are the Rest of Manchester City's Centurions Now?

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
imago1013150829h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Serge Gnabry Closing In On New Contract At Bayern Munich

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Oduroh
News

Young Defender Kwaku Oduroh Confirms Manchester City Exit After Derby County Trial

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
imago1012191865h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Rafael Leao Focused On AC Milan Despite Interest From Manchester City And Chelsea

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago