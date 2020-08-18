Reports from France claim Man City have moved closer to landing Pep Guardiola's #1 target

Reports in France have alleged that Manchester City have moved closer to finally landing Pep Guardiola's #1 target this summer, after Napoli dropped their asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly.

It has been an open secret for weeks that City have made Koulibaly the club's primary target to reinforce the squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.

However, the deal has appeared far from completion, with it well known that Napoli's owner Aurelio de Laurentiis is holding out for an eye-watering sum close to €100m.

RaiSport in France, though, has reported that Napoli have softened their negotiating stance, as relayed by SSCNapoliNews.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The claim is that Koulibaly is now available for €80M plus bonuses. City have moved to make a new offer that will be around €70m plus bonuses. With a much smaller difference between the two valuations, a deal has become much more likely.

With the new season starting soon, Guardiola will be hopeful of securing the Senegal star as soon as possible, in order to integrate him into the first-team and indoctrinate him with the City philosophy effectively.

Question marks remain for some City fans about the price needed to land Koulibaly, given his age (29) and poor season by his standards, but the defender's qualities and suitability for Pep's system are not in doubt.

-----

