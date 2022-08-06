Reports In Spain: Bernardo Silva Has Full Agreement On Four-Year Deal At Barcelona

Reports in Spain are suggesting that Bernardo Silva has a full agreement on a four-year deal at Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola said he wants to keep the player yesterday in his press conference, but won't stand in his way if he way if he does wish to leave.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Sport in Spain, Bernardo Silva has agreed a four-year deal to sign for Barcelona. The rumours have been ripe in recent weeks suggesting that Bernardo would end the summer as a Barcelona player, and Sport are reporting that an agreement has been reached.

The move of course still cannot happen until Frenkie De Jong leaves the club. Chelsea are now heavily interested in signing De Jong, and may be a more attractive option than Manchester United due to having Champions League football.

The agreement will mean nothing unless Frenkie De Jong does not leave the club, as Barcelona cannot afford to move for Bernardo if they still have the player on their books

Bernardo is said to be open to a move to Barcelona, and reports last week suggested he was open to listen to proposals from the club. Sources close to us here at City Transfer Room informed us weeks ago that Barcelona had Bernardo as a top target this summer alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Will Bernardo Silva leave?

