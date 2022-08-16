Skip to main content

Reports In Spain: Bernardo Silva Wants Barcelona

Reports in Spain are not yet standing down on their beliefs about Bernardo Silva, claiming the player 100% wants his move to Barcelona.

The Bernardo Silva to Barcelona saga is almost becoming as confusing as the Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United saga, well not quite that bad, but the conflicting reports are not going away.

Journalists in Spain are adamant Bernardo wants the move.

Bernardo

Bernardo Silva reportedly wants Barcelona.

According to Alex Pintanel, Bernardo Silva wants the move to Barcelona desperately. The player is desperate for a move to Barelona, and would say, "Yes! Yes! Yes!", if an approach came in from the club.

Manchester City are yet to receive a proposal but have been informed by Barcelona to expect one. The Catalan club are currently working out their financial issues and solving the Frenkie De Jong deal, before making a move for the player.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, but there are reports suggesting the player just bought a new house in Manchester. It will be interesting in the end to see which side was telling the truth about the saga.

There is no smoke without fire in terms of this deal though, Bernardo Silva being left on the bench may be a sign that the interest from Barcelona may be affecting him, but the reception he received on Saturday could make any player change their mind.

Will Bernardo Silva join Barcelona?

