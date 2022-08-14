Reports In Spain: Bernardo Silva Will Join Barcelona

Reports in Spain are now suggesting Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona this summer, even if Frenkie De Jong stays at the club.

The reporters in Spain have been confident since the beginning in regards to Bernardo Silva joining Barcelona this summer, and they are now suggesting the player will almost certainly join the club.

Bernardo Silva was the last player off the pitch for Manchester City yesterday, and also started on the bench for his second successive game.

Reports in Spain believe Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Javi Miguel, Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona this summer, and it will be irrespective of whether Frenkie De Jong stays at the club or not. Barcelona are thinking about possibly keeping Frenkie De Jong, and are looking to sign Bernardo Silva alongside that.

Bernardo Silva is certainly open to a move to the club, but Manchester City do not want to lose the midfielder. The club are holding out for a fee of around £85million. The reports in Spain are suggesting Manchester City will sell the player for around €60million.

Barcelona have told Manchester City to expect a bid, and judging by the fact the player has started on the bench in the last two games for Pep Guardiola's side, they are heavily aware of the incoming interest.

Many Manchester City fans felt yesterday was a goodbye from Bernardo Silva, as he was the last player off the pitch and waved to the fans as he walked off. Time will tell if that performance was his last.

