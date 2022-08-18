Skip to main content

Reports In Spain: Bernardo Silva Will Play For Barcelona

Reports in Spain are suggesting Bernardo Silva will play for Barcelona, but it may not necessarily be this season.

There is a belief within Barcelona that Bernardo Silva will eventually become a Barcelona player, even if the club have to wait until 2023 to sign him. The window to sign the Portuguese midfielder is becoming shorter and shorter, and Barcelona may miss out on the player this summer.

Bernardo Silva would really love to join the Catalan club, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Bernardo

Spanish reports are suggesting Bernardo Silva is destined for Barcelona eventually.

According to Alfredo Martinez, it is not a question of if Bernardo Silva will be a Barcelona player, it is a question of when. The player will be signed in 2023 if a deal isn't possible this summer.

Manchester City have a strict price tag of £85million set on the midfielder, and aren't thought to be willing to budge on that valuation at the moment. This will be really tough for Barcelona to pay.

Financial Fair Play is currently holding Joan Laporta and his team back from making a bid, as players need to be sold in order to sanction a move for Bernardo Silva.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to be going to Chelsea, and reports are suggesting Serginho Dest is in talks with Manchester United. Frenkie De Jong must also decide his future this week, and his decision may be key in terms of signing Bernardo this summer.

Will Manchester City keep Bernardo Silva?

BarcelonaManchester City

Bernardo
