Representatives of La Liga Star Reveal Truth Behind Man City Links in Recent Days - Player Remaining 'Calm' and 'Oblivious'

Despite reports that Manchester City are interested in Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto, ‘no contact’ from the Premier League champions has been made.

Recent claims have stated that Manchester City had renewed their interest in the Spaniard, after hunting his signature last summer, with Roberto ultimately deciding that he wanted to stay in the Catalan capital.

To add fuel to the flames, the 29-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou, and has began to attract interest from a variety of clubs.

Pep Guardiola was said to be a keen admirer of the right-back - which is no surprise as the Manchester City manager appears to have an obsession with technically gifted full-backs that can moonlight as midfielders.

Recent reports out of Spain had also stated that Sergi Roberto may have been ‘seduced’ by the opportunity to play for Manchester City in the Premier League from the start of next season.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, while translated and relayed by Sport Witness, those around the Barcelona man ‘assure’ that there has been ‘no contact or any interest’ from Pep Guardiola’s side.

On top of that, Mundo Deportivo go on to explain that the full-back is ‘calm’ and ‘oblivious’ to what is being whispered about his future by the media.

Interestingly, both Sergi Roberto and Pep Guardiola share the same agent, however that does not appear to be aiding in any sort of negotiations, with the latest information entirely ruling out the possibility of a switch.

