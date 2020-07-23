City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Representatives of Man City target drop major hints at transfer on social media

Freddie Pye

The representatives of Valencia winger Ferran Torres have dropped a major transfer hint on social media on Wednesday evening - a possible hint that was shared by the La Liga winger himself on Instagram.

There has been plenty of speculation and developments in a saga that could be edging ever closer towards it's completion, with Manchester City appearing to be the most likely destination for the 20-year-old winger.

However, following on from reports in Spanish press over the past two weeks, the representatives of the young Valencia forward have dropped a potentially huge hint that their client could be on the move very soon.

The Instagram story upload, which has since been deleted, featured Ferran Torres alongside his friends and members of his representative agency dining on Wednesday evening, captioned "Big things coming...".

To say Manchester City fans got excited was an understatement, with several supporters on Twitter taking this almost as confirmation that the 20-year-old could soon be posing with the sky blue shirt.

Perhaps what could be more interesting from a Manchester City supporters' point of view, is that one of the individuals in the photo has followed City's official Spanish account on twitter - one of two clubs he follows, with the other being Valencia.

It all seems like this deal is heading in the right direction, however the latest reports to come out of Spain suggest that the two clubs involved in the deal are still yet to find an agreement on a transfer fee, although you would have thought given the Premier League side's eagerness to sign a winger, they would be reluctant to scupper this deal.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bayern Munich defender confirmed as a Man City target - but Real Madrid could scupper move

Manchester City are targeting Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, but the player prefers a move to Real Madrid, says James Ducker.

markgough96

Kalidou Koulibaly 'really likes' Man City - feeling that difference between clubs 'can be bridged'

Negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli are ongoing despite the apparent rejection of the Premier League side's initial €65 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly, with the player himself showing a keen interest in the move, according to reports in Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City winger is 'doing his best' to persuade Serie A midfielder to join Pep Guardiola's side

Riyad Mahrez is working hard to convince his compatriot Ismael Bennacer (22) to sign for City in the summer, say Le10Sport.

markgough96

“Therefore I made my decision” – Former Man City star talks about relationship with Pep Guardiola as he reveals why he left the club

Former City winger Leroy Sane has opened up about his relationship with Pep Guardiola and why he left the club to join Bayern Munich this summer, in an interview with Sport Bild in Germany.

Danny Lardner

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says he has ‘not much’ respect for Premier League rival in shocking outburst

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has taken an extraordinary swipe at Premier League rivals Arsenal following reports that the London club led an anti-City campaign.

markgough96

Four left-field signings Manchester City should consider this summer

With Manchester City now in the clear following their victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Anis takes a look at a couple of not so obvious, left-field players that they should consider in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Anis Bazza

Man City hold talks with Bundesliga stars representatives - club revealed as his 'preferred destination'

As Manchester City continue their search for defensive reinforcements, the club have reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, according to Sky Sports via IMiaSanMia.

Harry Winters

Negotiations 'slowly progressing' between Man City and La Liga club - 'getting closer' to asking price

Negotiations between Manchester City and Valencia are 'slowly progressing' in their talks for Ferran Torres, according to reports in Spain, and the Premier League side are 'getting closer' to a desired transfer fee.

Freddie Pye

Here's why Kevin de Bruyne should be the first Manchester City player to win the PFA Player of the Year

With the PFA awards set to be announced for the 2019/20 Premier League season, here's why we think Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne should bring home the trophy...

Hamish MacRae

Ferran Torres set to complete Man City switch - Pep Guardiola convinced player with plans

Ferran Torres is set to complete a switch to Manchester City this summer, having been convinced by the plan of Pep Guardiola, according to SPORTBILD.

Freddie Pye