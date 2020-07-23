Representatives of Man City target drop major hints at transfer on social media

The representatives of Valencia winger Ferran Torres have dropped a major transfer hint on social media on Wednesday evening - a possible hint that was shared by the La Liga winger himself on Instagram.

There has been plenty of speculation and developments in a saga that could be edging ever closer towards it's completion, with Manchester City appearing to be the most likely destination for the 20-year-old winger.

However, following on from reports in Spanish press over the past two weeks, the representatives of the young Valencia forward have dropped a potentially huge hint that their client could be on the move very soon.

The Instagram story upload, which has since been deleted, featured Ferran Torres alongside his friends and members of his representative agency dining on Wednesday evening, captioned "Big things coming...".

To say Manchester City fans got excited was an understatement, with several supporters on Twitter taking this almost as confirmation that the 20-year-old could soon be posing with the sky blue shirt.

Perhaps what could be more interesting from a Manchester City supporters' point of view, is that one of the individuals in the photo has followed City's official Spanish account on twitter - one of two clubs he follows, with the other being Valencia.

It all seems like this deal is heading in the right direction, however the latest reports to come out of Spain suggest that the two clubs involved in the deal are still yet to find an agreement on a transfer fee, although you would have thought given the Premier League side's eagerness to sign a winger, they would be reluctant to scupper this deal.

