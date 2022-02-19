Revealed: How Close Man City Were in Signing Harry Kane From Tottenham Last Summer

Manchester City were never close to securing a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium last summer, according to a new report.

Following the failure to replace Sergio Aguero after his exit with Tottenham's Harry Kane in the summer, several critics pointed fingers at Manchester City for being unable to get the deal over the line.

With the England captain coming off the back of a season where he had won both the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the Season accolades, many fans could not fathom how the Sky Blues failed to add that one missing piece to complete Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw at the Etihad Stadium.

While Manchester City have been reigning supreme in the Premier League in the absence of a traditional number nine this season, a question mark that continues to linger is around how probable the potential transfer was.

As per a report by Matt Law of The Telegraph, the Premier League champions were never close to securing the services of Harry Kane last summer despite their pursuit of the Tottenham forward.

It has been claimed that City put in only a single official bid worth £75 million for the Englishman - with the possibility of an additional £25 million in add-ons - after he publicly expressed his desire to challenge for major trophies after yet another disappointing campaign in north London.

Despite Kane informing Tottenham of his desire of seeking an exit followed by his late return to pre-season training, the move never seemed likely, with the striker's current deal in north London running till 2024.

Manchester City have since coped brilliantly without a striker in their ranks this season, though Kane is expected to one of the shortlisted candidates in the club's pursuit for a big-name striker this summer.

