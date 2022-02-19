Skip to main content

Revealed: How Close Man City Were in Signing Harry Kane From Tottenham Last Summer

Manchester City were never close to securing a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium last summer, according to a new report.

Following the failure to replace Sergio Aguero after his exit with Tottenham's Harry Kane in the summer, several critics pointed fingers at Manchester City for being unable to get the deal over the line.

With the England captain coming off the back of a season where he had won both the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the Season accolades, many fans could not fathom how the Sky Blues failed to add that one missing piece to complete Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw at the Etihad Stadium.

While Manchester City have been reigning supreme in the Premier League in the absence of a traditional number nine this season, a question mark that continues to linger is around how probable the potential transfer was.

As per a report by Matt Law of The Telegraph, the Premier League champions were never close to securing the services of Harry Kane last summer despite their pursuit of the Tottenham forward.

Read More

It has been claimed that City put in only a single official bid worth £75 million for the Englishman - with the possibility of an additional £25 million in add-ons - after he publicly expressed his desire to challenge for major trophies after yet another disappointing campaign in north London.

Despite Kane informing Tottenham of his desire of seeking an exit followed by his late return to pre-season training, the move never seemed likely, with the striker's current deal in north London running till 2024.

Manchester City have since coped brilliantly without a striker in their ranks this season, though Kane is expected to one of the shortlisted candidates in the club's pursuit for a big-name striker this summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Kane Cover
Transfer Rumours

Revealed: How Close Man City Were in Signing Harry Kane From Tottenham Last Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 minute ago
Sterling cover vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Set Asking Price for Raheem Sterling - Club Open to Selling Star Winger Ahead of Contract Talks

By Vayam Lahoti
2 hours ago
Foden vs WHU Away
News

Phil Foden Reveals Thinking Behind Rejecting Sergio Aguero's OFFER of Taking Man City's Number 10 Shirt

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
Kane Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Striker Target to 'Engineer' Summer Move On One Condition

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
Pep x Jorginho Cover
News

"I Don't Know If It Will Happen" - Chelsea Star Dreams of Playing Under Pep Guardiola

By Vayam Lahoti
4 hours ago
Rice x Ferna x Rodri cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Stance on Fernandinho Replacement Signing This Summer Revealed Amid Declan Rice Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
5 hours ago
Kane Washed Cover
News

Pep Guardiola Delivers Honest Verdict on Failed Harry Kane Pursuit Ahead of Tottenham Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
6 hours ago
Kane chomu
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Stance on Potential Harry Kane Swoop Revealed Amid Erling Haaland Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
19 hours ago