Revealed: Why Man City Passed on Cristiano Ronaldo Move Despite Harry Kane Failure

Manchester City refused to add Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks in the summer despite being offered the chance to sign the Portuguese following his exit from Juventus, according to the latest information.

The Premier League champions were searching for a world-class striker in the summer to fill the void left following Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona after ten trophy-laden seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side reclaimed the Premier League title largely without the services of an out-and-out striker last season, as they finished 12 points clear of bitter rivals Manchester United at the top of the pile playing a false-nine system that took the league by storm.

However, Manchester City had set their sights on landing Harry Kane from Tottenham ahead of their title defence, but despite months of negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, the Sky Blues failed in their pursuit of the England captain, who publicly expressed his desire to leave Tottenham last season.

Manchester City were then handed the chance to make a late move for Cristiano Ronaldo after his exit from Juventus, which saw the five-time Premier League champions be heavily linked with a swoop for the legendary striker on a potential two-year contract.

Despite all the speculation, Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to former side Manchester United in the final days of the summer transfer window - in what will surely go down as one of the biggest transfer turnarounds in Premier League history.

According to the latest information of Guillem Balague, Manchester City passed on the chance to sign Ronaldo due to the attacking prowess already present at the club when the 36-year-old was linked with a surprise move to the Etihad Stadium.

The club's failure in offloading a few of their attackers - presumably among the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and even Bernardo Silva - who were all rumoured to be on their way out of the club in the summer - led to City sticking to their guns and ruling out a late charge for Ronaldo.

While Manchester City will prioritise the signing of a top striker in 2022, they are set to lose Ferran Torres to Barcelona for a reported fee of €55 million (plus €10 million in add-ons) in January, which could force a rethink among officials at the Etihad Stadium to boost Guardiola's frontline next month.

