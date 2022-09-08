Rival Watch: Chelsea Closing In On Graham Potter As New Manager

Manchester City may have to contend with a more fluid and attacking Chelsea this season if the appointment of Graham Potter is completed.

Chelsea are closing in on his services, with today a vital and final day for the decisions. It is now up to Graham Potter whether he takes the job or not.

Todd Boehly made the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel yesterday morning in a meeting, which Tuchel was reportedly shocked by.

Chelsea are closing in on Graham Potter. IMAGO / PA Images

Acording to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager, after sacking Thomas Tuchel yesterday morning.

Tuchel was sacked after a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, but the club maintain it had nothing to do with the result. The decision was reportedly something Boehly wanted since he took over.

In terms of Graham Potter, Chelsea have the contract proposal ready for the manager, and are willing to pay the compensation fee to Brighton. It is now Graham Potter's decision, and it is a tough one to turn down.

Potter has done immense work with Brighton in recent years, and the only question is whether he will get the time at Chelsea that he did at Brighton to implement his style if things aren't going his way.

Mauricio Pochettino is another candidate, but people close to him believe Potter will be appointed as the new manager this week.

A tough week for Chelsea, but a silver lining at the end if Potter accepts.

