Rival Watch: Graham Potter Expected To Become New Chelsea Manager

Graham Potter is emerging as the strong favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel, after the German was sacked this morning.

Todd Boehly had reportedly been formulating a plan for months in regards to sacking Thomas Tuchel, and followed through on his desires today.

Talks are moving quickly with Graham Potter, with the English manager expected to be appointed very soon.

Graham Potter is expected to become the next Chelsea manager. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter is expected to become the next Chelsea manager. Talks have been positive with the Brighton man, and he is now the favourite to become the new manager.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, those close to Mauricio Pochettino believe Graham Potter is going to be appointed the next manager of Chelsea. Many Chelsea fans were against the idea of Pochettino becoming their manager due to the fact he was a former Spurs manager.

Marc Cucurella may be the happiest man in Stamford Bridge with the appointment of Graham Potter. The Spaniard had a great relationship with the manager at Brighton, and they look like they'll be reunited soon.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked after a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night, but the result was said to have no baring on a decision that was already pre-planned.

Chelsea have just come off the most expensive transfer window in the history of world football, so the decision to sack Tuchel after allowing him to spend that much is strange.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: