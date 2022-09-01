Rival Watch: Liverpool To Sign Arthur Melo On Loan

In the midst of an injury crisis, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have had to act fast. Jordan Henderson added to the pain by suffering a hamstring injury last night, and the club needed to act fast.

They have gone for a player who at the peak of his powers was very highly rated, but has never lived up to his potential at Barcelona or Juventus.

Liverpool are closing in on the deal, and hope to finalise it soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus. The Red's needed to make a move after a further midfield casualty was added to the list last night in Jordan Henderson.

Arthur had the world at his feet when he moved to Barcelona in the 18/19 season, but has failed to live up to his potential since. The Brazilian only started 11 times for Juventus this season, and 13 the season before, in a transfer that has failed to live up to it's potential.

Liverpool however are desperate due to injuries, and the signing will be a stop gap for the season until they can get proper reinforcements in the future.

A midfield three of Thiago, Arthur and Fabinho isn't bad when all are fit, and if it works it could be a key signing in Liverpool trying to challenge Manchester City this season.

The player is currently flying to Liverpool for a medical.

