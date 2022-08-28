Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Manchester United Close To €100million Deal For Antony

Manchester United are closing in on a €100million deal for Ajax winger Antony.

Some pressure may be taken off Jack Grealish now, as Manchester United are set to sign a winger worth €100million. Jack Grealish will know the pressure and criticism Antony is about to come under.

Manchester United are moving closer, with the deal expected to be done in the next 24 hours.

Antony

Manchester United are closing in on Antony.

According to Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Manchester United are closing in on the €100million signing of Ajax winger Antony.

The player has been on strike since last week to try and force a move. Antony has a really good relationship with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, and has been pushing to reunite with his manager from last season.

The Brazilian will become the second most expensive winger in Premier League history, after Manchester City signed Jack Grealish for £100million last summer.

As with every player that comes to the Premier League with a huge price tag, the pressure will be on. Darwin Nunez has felt the criticism so far at Liverpool, and Antony will be the same at Manchester United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The problem is, the market is so messed up at the minute. Money should be ignored when judging these players due to the state of the market, but they're not. Bad judgements are made, and online narratives begin.

Manchester United are continuing to strengthen their team, but not enough for Manchester City to be looking over their shoulders.

                   Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester UnitedManchester City

Joachim Andersen
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City's Defensive Issues Need To Be Addressed

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernard Silva and Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Push For Bernardo Silva If Frenkie De Jong Reduces Salary

By Dylan Mcbennett
Renan Lodi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Nottingham Forest To Sign Manchester City Target Renan Lodi

By Dylan Mcbennett
Haaland
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Erling Haaland Could Break Premier League Record

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Still Pursuing Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1014153660h
Match Coverage

'Proud'- Erling Haaland Speaks After Scoring First Premier League Hat-trick

By Jake Mahon
Pep and Haaland
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Match Report

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1014160220h
Match Coverage

Watch: All The Goals In Manchester City's Win Against Crystal Palace

By Jake Mahon