Rival Watch: Manchester United Close To €100million Deal For Antony

Manchester United are closing in on a €100million deal for Ajax winger Antony.

Some pressure may be taken off Jack Grealish now, as Manchester United are set to sign a winger worth €100million. Jack Grealish will know the pressure and criticism Antony is about to come under.

Manchester United are moving closer, with the deal expected to be done in the next 24 hours.

Manchester United are closing in on Antony. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Manchester United are closing in on the €100million signing of Ajax winger Antony.

The player has been on strike since last week to try and force a move. Antony has a really good relationship with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, and has been pushing to reunite with his manager from last season.

The Brazilian will become the second most expensive winger in Premier League history, after Manchester City signed Jack Grealish for £100million last summer.

As with every player that comes to the Premier League with a huge price tag, the pressure will be on. Darwin Nunez has felt the criticism so far at Liverpool, and Antony will be the same at Manchester United.

The problem is, the market is so messed up at the minute. Money should be ignored when judging these players due to the state of the market, but they're not. Bad judgements are made, and online narratives begin.

Manchester United are continuing to strengthen their team, but not enough for Manchester City to be looking over their shoulders.

