River Plate ‘Close’ to Sale of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City - Player ‘Most Likely’ to Remain in Argentina Until June

Reports in Argentina have claimed River Plate are 'close to the sale of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City, however, the player is likely to remain in the Argentine Primera División until June.

Reports are continuing to flood in regarding Manchester City's apparent pursuit of River Plate striker, Julian Alvarez. 

Earlier today, Hernan Castillo, a local journalist, reported Manchester City were 'about to close' a deal to sign the talented youngster - with various TyC Sports journalists confirming that information.

It went a step further when Jonathan Smith of Goal claimed reports from Argentina that Manchester City were interested in the signing of the forward, are in fact correct.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the River Plate academy into the first-team and scored 19 goals in his sides Argentine Primera División triumph.

Read More

Now, the latest information from Veronica Brunati suggests River Plate are 'close' to the sale of Julián Álvarez to Manchester City, although the forward would remain in Argentina for a further six months.

This line of thinking is backed up by TyC Sports, who say Alvarez is likely to remain with the reigning champions until June. They also point out that when he does leave, the transfer fee will be nowhere near his current release clause.

Earning comparisons with Sergio Agüero, it is looking more and more likely Alvarez could be the one to replace the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the future.

It has been reported constantly that Manchester City are in the race for Erling Haaland, however, his insanely high wage demands could force the club into other options - with Alvarez seemingly one they have now got on their list.

