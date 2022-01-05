Skip to main content
    River Plate Set to Enter ‘Negotiations’ for Manchester City Forward 'in the Coming Days'

    Manchester City striker Nahuel Bustos has sparked interest from River Plate, with the Argentine club willing to ‘formally enter into negotiations’ to sign the striker, as per a new report.

    The City Football Group have expanded Manchester City’s global reach by holding stakes in nine football clubs in different leagues across the world.

    This has also opened up a major talent pool for Pep Guardiola’s side to take into consideration, and if not deemed ready enough to make the step up, their potential can always be nurtured at a CFG-owned club.

    One example of this is Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos, who was signed by Manchester City in 2020 before being sent on loan in the same year to Spanish outfit Girona - owned by the City Football Group.

    As per a new report by River Plate news outlet La Pagina Millonaria, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, negotiations between the Argentine giants and the Premier League champions for Nahuel Bustos could open ‘in the coming days’.

    Read More

    The 23-year old ‘appears in their sights’, with further details by La Pagina Millonaria stating that ‘informal contacts’ between both parties have been conducted to discover what the player’s current situation is.

    As things stand, Nahuel Bustos has featured on the bench for 11 out of 21 games for Girona, and Manchester City could end his loan spell early if the prospect of regular football is available elsewhere

    It is further reported that ‘concrete progress’ could made as River Plate plan to ‘formally enter into negotiations’ in the coming hours.

    While a deal at the minute seems ‘impossible’, it has also been stated that CFG would consider an offer from a club with ‘good eyes’ and considering how massive a club the Argentine outfit are, River present a perfect opportunity for Bustos to sign for a club that can enhance his profile.

