River Plate Find Potential Replacement for Manchester City bound Julian Alvarez
The Argentinian giants will be losing their star man as he will be linking up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for the new season.
So far this season Alvarez has been smashing the goals in having played in 17 games in all competitions and scoring 14 so it makes sense that River Plate need an adequate replacement.
In the season before Alvarez impressively scored 24 goals and got 14 assists in 46 games so it is no surprise that Manchester City moved fast to bring him to the club.
Who do you replace a goal-scoring wonderkid with?
One of the best number nines of his generation.
That is exactly what River Plate president Brito is attempting to do by offering a deal to current free agent Luis Suarez.
Read More
“Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him,” said Brito.
Suarez will be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of his deal and therefore will be on the search for a new club.
He had a successful period at Atletico scoring 34 goals and winning the La Liga title.
In his whole career so far Suarez has remarkably scored 436 goals in 697 games.
The Uruguayan has said that his focus is on European football though so he may not be heading back to South America just yet with his old club teammate Steven Gerrard supposedly interested in bringing him to Villa Park.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer