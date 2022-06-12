Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

River Plate Find Potential Replacement for Manchester City bound Julian Alvarez

The Argentinian giants will be losing their star man as he will be linking up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for the new season.

So far this season Alvarez has been smashing the goals in having played in 17 games in all competitions and scoring 14 so it makes sense that River Plate need an adequate replacement.

Alvarez celebrating for River Plate

Alvarez celebrating for River Plate

In the season before Alvarez impressively scored 24 goals and got 14 assists in 46 games so it is no surprise that Manchester City moved fast to bring him to the club.

Who do you replace a goal-scoring wonderkid with?

One of the best number nines of his generation.

Suarez

Luis Suarez in his Barcelona days 

That is exactly what River Plate president Brito is attempting to do by offering a deal to current free agent Luis Suarez.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him,” said Brito.

Suarez will be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of his deal and therefore will be on the search for a new club.

He had a successful period at Atletico scoring 34 goals and winning the La Liga title.

In his whole career so far Suarez has remarkably scored 436 goals in 697 games.

The Uruguayan has said that his focus is on European football though so he may not be heading back to South America just yet with his old club teammate Steven Gerrard supposedly interested in bringing him to Villa Park.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring against Leeds
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal and Manchester City Continue Talks For Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Bernardo cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona to Use Funds From Frenkie De Jong Sale To Pursue Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Grealish
News

Manchester City star Jack Grealish Expected To Start For England Against Italy

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Cucurella 3
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola's Priority Is To Sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
imago1012206128h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Prioritising Fernandinho Replacement with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips Top of the List

By Matt Skinner15 hours ago
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Release Five Players Including 26-Goal Star

By Elliot ThompsonJun 10, 2022
Reece James (Chelsea) and Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) during the FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Keeping Tabs On Reece James After Contract Talks Not Started

By Matt SkinnerJun 10, 2022
Haaland new 3
News

First Look at Erling Haaland in a Manchester City Kit

By Alex CaddickJun 10, 2022