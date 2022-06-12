River Plate Find Potential Replacement for Manchester City bound Julian Alvarez

The Argentinian giants will be losing their star man as he will be linking up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for the new season.

So far this season Alvarez has been smashing the goals in having played in 17 games in all competitions and scoring 14 so it makes sense that River Plate need an adequate replacement.

Alvarez celebrating for River Plate IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In the season before Alvarez impressively scored 24 goals and got 14 assists in 46 games so it is no surprise that Manchester City moved fast to bring him to the club.

Who do you replace a goal-scoring wonderkid with?

One of the best number nines of his generation.

Luis Suarez in his Barcelona days IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

That is exactly what River Plate president Brito is attempting to do by offering a deal to current free agent Luis Suarez.

“Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him,” said Brito.

Suarez will be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of his deal and therefore will be on the search for a new club.

He had a successful period at Atletico scoring 34 goals and winning the La Liga title.

In his whole career so far Suarez has remarkably scored 436 goals in 697 games.

The Uruguayan has said that his focus is on European football though so he may not be heading back to South America just yet with his old club teammate Steven Gerrard supposedly interested in bringing him to Villa Park.

Read More Manchester City Coverage