Riyad Mahrez responds to doubts over his Man City future

Riyad Mahrez has said that “we will see” when asked about whether he will stay beyond his current contract at Manchester City, as he edges towards the final two years of his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez has said that “we will see” when asked about whether he will stay beyond his current contract at Manchester City, as he edges towards the final two years of his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez, who signed a five-year deal with Manchester City in the summer of 2018 when he made the move from fellow Premier League side Leicester City for a reported £60 million, has been an integral part of the club's success during the current campaign.

The Algerian has been quick to shut down rumours around his future in the past, but when speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain in mid-week, Mahrez said, “I'm happy here, I love the club.”

READ MORE: Man City star asked Guardiola if he really wanted him

READ MORE: Leaked Man City 2021/2022 kit details

The 30 year-old, when asked whether he would stay for longer at the Etihad Stadium, said, “I don't think about this [contract]. I'm happy here, I love the club, everyone, the city. I concentrate on the team and we'll see.”

Since making his debut in the Community Shield victory against Chelsea in 2018, Mahrez has made 137 appearances, winning six pieces of silverware, and is on course for his best season in a Manchester City shirt, with 13 direct goal involvements in just 25 Premier League showings.

READ MORE: Man United legend labels Guardiola greatest of all time

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

Some may say that the winger, who was key to Leicester City’s title success, is in the best form of his career, and when asked whether he agreed, the Algerian replied, “I don't know if I'm in my best shape but I feel very good.”

More coverage of today's press conference is available on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra