Robert Lewandowski 'Offered' to Series of Premier League Clubs Including Man City Amid Bayern Munich Exit Links

Manchester City were handed the opportunity to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in recent weeks, according to reports.

The 32-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, has admitted that he is looking for a new challenge after spending nearly a decade in the German top-flight.

After failing to find the back of the net in their opening two competitive fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign, Pep Guardiola's side are in dire need to bring an out-and-out striker to the Etihad Stadium despite claiming Premier League and Carabao Cup glory without operating with an out-and-out striker for large parts of last season.

The Premier League champions have also been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo and Dušan Vlahović, but it has been stated that City remain focused on striking a deal for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, despite there being less than two weeks before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

According to the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast, Lewandowski was offered to each of City, Liverpool and Manchester United this summer, with each side expressing a 'tepid amount' of interest in the possibility of landing the Poland international.

Moreover, it has been revealed that the trio of English side felt that the €110 million (£94.45 million) price-tag leaked to the German media by Bayern was far too excessive for a player who is entering the twilight of his career and has just two years left on his current deal.

However, it has also been mentioned that Lewandowski himself would probably prefer to stay at Munich, with a source very close to the German giants saying: "If Bayern were to sell, then fans of the club would probably burn down the Allianz Arena."

Guardiola confirmed during his press-conference ahead of his side's clash against Norwich City that City are not pursuing a move for Lewandowski, as the former Bayern boss expects his former player to remain with the Die Roten past the summer.

While City are extremely unlikely to switch their focus to the former Borussia Dortmund star this late in the transfer window, the Champions League winners have tabled an improved offer worth £125 million for Kane.

It has emerged that Kane is 'anxious' for a move to City to be done and dusted, as the striker fears that the opportunity to play for the five-time Premier League winners will be gone forever if he doesn't manage to swap Tottenham for City by the end of the month.

